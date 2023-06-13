NEWARK — The assistant principal at James A. Beneway High School in the Wayne Central School District is coming to Newark.
Nate Goodness has been appointed principal of Kelley School. The Palmyra native and resident will fill a vacancy created by the May 31 departure of Jeff Hamelinck, who became director of Curriculum and Instruction at Midlakes June 1.
Goodness will begin as Kelley School principal July 1.
“We believe he will be an ideal fit for the Kelley School due to his ability to formulate strong relationships with staff, students and community,” Newark Superintendent of Schools Susan Hasenauer said. “Nate comes highly regarded by his colleagues, and we are eager for him to start his principalship career in Newark.”
“I have always felt a connection to the Newark community and am thrilled about becoming a part of the Kelley School family,” Goodness said. “I am excited about collaborating with the school’s hardworking staff to continue positive growth and further the success of the school.”
Goodness said he will be mindful of these inspirational words of Maya Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
“I aim to create a positive and nurturing environment for students and staff, and look forward to building meaningful relationships with families and the community,” he said.
Before spending three years in the Wayne school district, he was an administrative intern at Richard Mann Elementary School in the Gananda Central School District during the 2019-20 school year. Prior to that, he taught science and computer technology at Gananda Middle School from 1999 until 2019.
Goodness received his Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education form SUNY Cortland; his Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Technology from the University of Phoenix; and his Administrative Degree from SUNY Oswego, where he participated in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Leadership Academy.
He and his wife of 21 years, Lea, have three children: Paul, 19, who is attending Finger Lakes Community College; Ian, 17, a senior at Pal-Mac; and Taryn, 15, a sophomore at Pal-Mac.