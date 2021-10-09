NEWARK — The village will make another pitch Tuesday to a committee charged with selecting what could be two $10 million winners from the Finger Lakes Region in the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The village has been named a finalist for the DRI money, the third time in the program’s five-year history.
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said Newark submitted an application called “Moving Newark Forward” in September and was notified by a representative of Empire State Development that it was a Finger Lakes Region finalist. The winner is expected to be announced later this year.
In theory, the village’s chances to grab the money improve in 2021. The prize money was doubled from $10 million to $20 million in each of the New York’s 10 economic development regions. However, the state could still decide on just one winner for a region, entitling that town, city or village to the entire $20 million pot.
The state said the awards will be based on a downtown’s potential for transformation.
Taylor said a shot of capital is just what potential developers need.
“The village of Newark hopes to keep the momentum going, but needs DRI funding for the downtown area to become a magnet for redevelopment,” Taylor said. “There are developers that have shown interest in investing in downtown, and I am confident that receiving the DRI award would move them to action.”
Taylor explained that each applicant must demonstrate the community’s preparedness to implement projects, as well as the administrative capacity to see them through to completion. He said they also must demonstrate “the community’s vision, goals and strategies to implement a variety of projects that will generate local development, generate employment and strengthen the economy.”
The village’s submission highlighted its connection to the Erie Canal, which runs through downtown Newark, while pointing to recent infrastructure investments that include the reconstruction of South Main Street, major upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant and a new water treatment plant design, all made possible by grants. The DRI application also noted the completion of the IEC Electronics expansion project and other economic development wins.
“This application, as well as the process as a whole, represents a great deal of hard work by our dedicated staff and community volunteers, for which I am so very appreciative,” Taylor said. “It’s more than an application — it’s a plan for long-term economic sustainability for the village of Newark and the surrounding region.”