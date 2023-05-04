NEWARK — The village’s Community Pride Day cleanup is set for 10 a.m. to noon May 20, and officials are hoping for volunteers to pitch in for the 17th annual event.
Village officials said this year’s theme is once again Color our Community with Pride, and volunteers are needed to plant flowers, pull weeds, and clean up litter.
Residents, schools and village businesses are invited to join the effort.
“We encourage you to get out and help make our community sparkle by cleaning up trash and planting colorful flowers around your own home yards and business storefronts this spring,” the village said. “We believe it can be a catalyst to showcase incredible volunteer spirit as it instills civic pride in our community.”
Volunteers are asked to assemble in the parking lot on the south side of T. Spencer Knight Park, east of Pontillo’s — in the municipal parking lot on East Union Street — where they will receive assignments. The work crews will clean the canal banks, parks, canal trails, the area around old locks 58 and 59, parking lots, village streets, and wherever debris removal is necessary.
Volunteers also will plant flowers around the village in designated areas.
This year, Community Pride Day will again include a village-wide floral-planting effort. A $200 prize will be awarded to the most colorful natural flowers on the exterior of a Newark business, and $200 will be awarded to the most colorful natural flowers in a Newark resident’s front yard as well.
To enter a business or home, call Robbin Bremer at 315-226-8105. Registration must be received by 1 p.m. May 17, and judging takes place May 22.
In support of the effort, the following retail businesses are offering discounts for village residents:
• HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet: 10% off any exterior product purchased from HEP Builder’s Bargain Outlet (May 15 to June 15).
• Plassche Lumber: 20% off all house paint and painting accessories (May 17-31).
• Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc.: Free six-pack of 2.6 fluid ounces synthetic 50:1 mixture with purchase of any Stihl gas-powered equipment (May 15 to June 2).
The event is sponsored by Walmart, HEP Sales/North Main Lumber/Builder’s Bargain Outlet, Plassche Lumber, Q’s Landscape Enterprise Inc., Newark Rotary Club, Newark Garden Club, the Greater Newark Chamber of Commerce, and the village of Newark.
Call Bremer with questions or to sign up to as a volunteer.