NEWARK — In response to a directive by Gov. Andrew Cuomo requiring local police agencies to develop plans to reinvent and modernize police strategies and programs, the Newark Police Department is hosting Reform and Reinvention forums on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m.
The forums are being held at the Conference Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, 131 Drumlin Court. The forums are for village residents only, and space is limited due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
The governor’s executive order requires police agencies to develop their plans based on community input. Each police agency’s reform plan must address policies, procedures, practices and deployment, including, but not limited to use of force.
Police Chief Mark Thoms said the forums are a starting point for creating a plan for the police department.
Topics include community policing, use of force, procedural justice, de-escalation and police bias awareness.
According to Cuomo’s executive order, police forces must adopt a plan by April 1, 2021 to be eligible for future state funding and they must certify that they have “engaged stakeholders in a public and open process on policing strategies and tools.”
The police reform initiative was taken as part of the governor’s response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, as well as other cases of police misconduct.
The sessions can also be accessed by phone at (646) 749-3122, access code 707-393-789. Additionally, it can be accessed through a video-conferencing system such as GoToMeeting. Dial in or type 67.217.95.2 or inroomlink.goto.com. The meeting ID is 707 393 789.