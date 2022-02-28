NEWARK — In December, village officials celebrated the long-coveted $10 million prize in the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Now, it’s on to the next step in determining Newark’s funding priorities.
On Tuesday, the Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will hold its first meeting. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES Conference Center, 131 Drumlin Court.
Newark said it was nominated by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council based on the downtown’s potential for transformation.
According to the village’s state-selected consultant, Labella Associates of Rochester, the local planning committee will work with state partners and Labella to develop a downtown strategic investment plan to “guide the implementation of catalytic projects that will advance the community’s vision for revitalization.”
The committee said the meeting will provide an overview of the DRI program, the DRI strategic plan components, and the projects included in the village’s DRI application. The LPC also will review and discuss the vision and goals of the project.
The village encourages community participation, noting that the meeting is open to the public and there will be an opportunity for comments at the end of the meeting.
For those who cannot attend in person, a virtual option will be available. Register in advance at https://bit.ly/3InyXsB.