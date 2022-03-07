NEWARK — The village is hosting the first of three public workshops on its Downtown Revitalization Initiative award at 6 p.m. March 16 at Newark High School.
The session will be held in LGI Room 116.
In December, the village was selected by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council to receive a $10 million award from the state through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Projects selected for DRI funding will transform the downtown and support a vibrant local economy.
“An integral part of this strategic plan is soliciting feedback and guidance from the community,” the DRI committee said in a press release.
In addition to online resources, said the committee, the village will be holding three in-person/virtual hybrid public workshops.
The committee is requesting that attendees park in front of the high school and enter at the smaller entrance to the right of the main entrance. Signage and guidance will be on site as you arrive.
A virtual option is available. Register for the Zoom webinar at https://bit.ly/35PD5Dl
Visit newarkdri.com for more information on public input and the DRI planning process.