NEWARK — The judge in this Wayne County village has been suspended following his arrest for allegedly stalking a woman.
Michael Miller, 53, was charged June 12 by village police with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said Miller was served with a family court order of protection in early May after it was requested by the woman. Thoms said after that, the woman’s neighbors noticed Miller was watching her house and pulling into her driveway with his vehicle. The neighbors told the woman.
Thoms said the pattern went on for some time before the woman noticed Miller allegedly stalking her at home and her place of work. She then went to police.
“The victim came to us, we looked into it and investigated it, talked with the district attorney’s office and filed these charges,” Thoms said.
Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco said the matter has been referred to a special prosecutor, but he declined to comment further.
State Supreme Court Justice Craig Doran, administrative judge for the 7th Judicial District, which includes Wayne County, said after he learned of the charges last week he contacted Miller and suspended his judicial duties.
Miller is also an Arcadia Town Court judge.
Doran said he quickly took action on the matter after talking to Schenectady County Judge Vito Caruso, who is the deputy chief administrative judge for the state courts outside New York City. Doran said Miller cannot be on the bench, deal with any court matters, or go to the courtrooms to look at paperwork.
“In certain, exigent circumstances concerning cases of sitting judges, if they are extremely problematic we take them off the bench to preserve the integrity of the courts,” Doran said.
Miller was arraigned in county court and released on his own recognizance.