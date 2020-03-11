NEWARK — The village is seeking the public‘s help in putting its next Downtown Revitalization Initiative application together.
Village officials have launched the 2020 Downtown Revitalization Survey, which is targeted to residents, business owners and “anyone who uses downtown for shopping, dining, services, recreation or as a place to call home.”
According to the village, survey results will be used “to guide programs and services as part of the village’s economic development strategy and will be central to public engagement related to the coming Downtown Revitalization Initiative Round V application effort.”
Officials said Newark’s economic development strategy envisions downtown “as a vital urban center, with a mix of uses that attract visitors from around the world, while continuing to serve as a center of commerce for the residents of the village and all of Wayne County.”
Mayor Jonathan Taylor said the village has significant growth and development potential.
“Our strategic location, with the Erie Canal flowing right through downtown, and our history as a service center to the region makes Newark a perfect fit for investors, residents, small business, and visitors,” Taylor said. “As we continue to grow and develop, we want to ensure that our residents drive that vision and maintain a sense of ownership in how our community is shaped.”
The village said the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which provides $10 million in funding for public and private development, is a tool to support continued development in Newark, “capitalizing on the incredible growth and development that has occurred in the community in recent years. Resident and business input is critical to ensuring that development matches community preference.”
The village was a DRI finalist in 2018 and ‘19.