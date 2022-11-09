NEWARK -- Twenty-nine years ago, on Thanksgiving Day, Art and Elsie Deys provided free Thanksgiving dinners to the people of the Newark community.
That meal grew into the ongoing Free Lunch Program that is hosted at the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 301 E. Miller St.
Grab and Go Lunches are handed out between 11 a.m. and noon on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to anyone. The food for this program comes from Food Link, as well as donations from local merchants, churches, individuals and local organizations. On average, approximately 100 meals are served each day.
This year during the holiday week for Thanksgiving and Christmas, an extra bonus will be offered. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Dec. 20, participants will receive a grab and go lunch. In addition, the first 100 attendees will also receive a large tote bag with ingredients to feed four people a holiday meal at home. The totes will include a frozen chicken, a generous supply of fruits, vegetables and canned goods.
During the holiday season, or any time of year, the Free Lunch Program would appreciate any contributions to help our Newark community. To donate, send a check to Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Free Lunch Program, 301 E. Miller Street Newark, NY 14513.