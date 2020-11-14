WATERLOO — A Newark man faces felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing two females at a large party early Friday morning.
Colby C. Wilson, 21, was charged by the Seneca County sheriff’s office with first-degree assault, a class B felony, and second-degree assault, a class D felony.
Sheriff Tim Luce said deputies responded to Mills Road about 2:15 a.m. for a 911 hangup call. They found a female had been stabbed in the stomach. Luce said the female was taken by North Seneca Ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where she is being treated for serious injuries.
The other female was taken by private vehicle to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She was treated and released, Luce said.
According to the sheriff Wilson used an unknown object to stab the female, then fled the scene. He was arrested by Newark police and turned over to Seneca County deputies.
Wilson was taken to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by state police and officers from the Newark, Seneca Falls and Waterloo departments. The investigation is continuing.