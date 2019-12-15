PHELPS — A Newark man who allegedly sold drugs that caused a recent overdose death in Phelps was arrested by Ontario County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Jason J. Lewis, 41, was charged Wednesday with second-degree manslaughter. The charge is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, deputies and emergency medical services crews responded to a home in the town of Phelps for the report of an unresponsive female.
The female was in cardiac arrest and had used drugs. Henderson said despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office started an investigation into the death and source of the narcotics.
Henderson said Lewis was identified as a possible source and found later at his Newark residence.
He was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning. Henderson said based on that interview, along with physical evidence collected at the scene of the death, investigators determined Lewis sold fentanyl to the victim at her residence during the early-morning hours of Dec. 11 and using that fentanyl caused her death.
After talking with Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts, investigators arrested Lewis and charged him with manslaughter.
Lewis was arraigned at the county jail and remanded without bail due to two prior felony convictions. Henderson said additional charges against Lewis may be presented to a grand jury at a later date.
The case was handled by the sheriff’s office special investigations (narcotics) unit. Henderson said the county coroner’s office, Newark Police Department and Canandaigua Police Department assisted.
The arrest is part of a more vigorous approach to investigating and prosecuting drug overdose deaths in the county, the sheriff said.
“As I have stated before, the office of sheriff is going to aggressively investigate and arrest those who are dealing drugs in Ontario County. The arrest of Jason Lewis ... was a direct cause of an overdose death, due to drugs being sold,” he said. “As sheriff, I have a duty to protect those in this community, and dealers who are bringing in these lethal drugs will be held accountable.”
Earlier this year, a Gorham man — Donald Everson — was sentenced to three to nine years in prison for manslaughter for selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of another Gorham man, Justin Meath.
“Each death that we have, due to an overdose death, does leave a void with that victim. The victims are someone’s sons or daughters, husbands or wives, grandchildren and so on,” Henderson added. “Yes, the debate can be that they chose to use drugs, knowing that it could kill them. But we need to remember that substance abuse is a disease, and it is difficult to break away from its power, once someone becomes addicted. The drug dealers know that.”