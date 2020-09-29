PALMYRA — In the second fatal Wayne County motorcycle crash in three days, a Newark man died early Sunday morning when his bike hit a deer.
According to the sheriff’s office, the accident happened about 3 a.m. when Gerald P. Stanley, 31, was riding on South Town Line Road in Palmyra. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Palmyra Fire Department, Wayne County EMS and Finger Lakes Ambulance also responded.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle Friday night that left two people dead. Police said Theodore Cole and Kim Chavous were on a motorcycle on Buerman Road in Sodus when it hit an oncoming vehicle and they were ejected.
Chavous was pronounced dead at the scene. Cole was flown by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead.
Police did not say where Cole and Chavous live. The driver of the other vehicle was not named.