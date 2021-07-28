NEWARK — Three area police agencies and the Wayne County district attorney’s office are investigating the shooting death of a village resident early Monday morning.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said his officers, Newark-Arcadia Volunteer Ambulance and Wayne ALS (Advanced Life Support) responded to 311 W. Miller Street just before 3 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim.
James W. Taylor, 56, was found dead at the scene. Thoms said he was not the homeowner and there were other people at the residence, but they are not suspects in the homicide investigation.
“We have a lot to follow up on and verify,” he said. “It’s all part of the investigation and trying to sort things out.”
Taylor’s body was taken to Monroe County for an autopsy. The Newark PD, state police, Wayne County sheriff’s office and DA’s office are involved in the investigation.
“As the investigation moves forward, more information will be released as it becomes available,” Thoms said.
The death comes as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate a homicide last month at Houses Motel on Route 31 in Arcadia, just west of Newark. Deputies found a 52-year-old man, Torey Mathis, dead but have not released the cause of death or updates on the investigation since mid-June.
Around the same time as the motel death, the sheriff’s office investigated a shooting at the former Iroquois Motel on Franklin Street in Lyons. A male was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, but the sheriff’s office has not released more information on that case.