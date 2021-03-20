ROCHESTER — Federal officials arrested a Newark man Friday on a child pornography charge.
Jesse C. DeJohn, 25, was charged by criminal complaint with possession of child pornography. The charge has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
DeJohn’s arrest was announced in a press release issued by the office of James Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.
Federal officials said state police executed a search warrant at DeJohn’s home in January and seized a desktop computer and thumb drive. According to the criminal complaint, police found more than 720 images and five videos depicting child pornography.
DeJohn made an initial appearance in federal court Friday morning, and was detained.
The investigation was conducted by state police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations.