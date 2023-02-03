ROCHESTER — Federal authorities arrested a Wayne County man Wednesday on child pornography charges.
Frederick Trevitt, 60, of Newark, was charged by criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.
Trevitt’s arrest was announced in a news release from the office of Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire is handling the case.
According to the complaint, McGuire said state police investigators, while working undercover online last August, downloaded 36 files of suspected child pornography from an internet protocol address later traced to Trevitt. State police executed a search warrant at Trevitt’s residence last month, seizing multiple electronic devices. A forensic analysis discovered more than 100 child pornography files on a laptop computer.
Trevitt made an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday.
Trevitt’s arrest follows an investigation by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and state police, with assistance from the Wayne County district attorney’s office.