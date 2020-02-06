WATERLOO — A Newark man who exchanged child pornography while working at a Seneca Falls business was sentenced to jail Wednesday.
Seneca County First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske said Robert Heck was sentenced to six months in the county jail after pleading guilty to possession of a sexual performance by a child, a Class E felony.
Heck, 66, was arrested last July by the sheriff’s office following an investigation into the exchange of child sexual abuse images and videos. Police said Heck did that while employed at an undisclosed Seneca Falls business.
Sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson said the agency worked with the FBI on the investigation. Thompson added that the sheriff’s office family services unit, which has two investigators, played a major role in the case.
Mashewske said Heck will be on probation for 10 years after his jail sentence is up. He also will have to register as a sex offender.
In other county court news from Wednesday:
• Mark Mazzoli, 56, of Seneca Falls, was sentenced to 1½ to 3 years in prison. Mazzoli pleaded guilty to felony charges of attempted aggravated criminal contempt and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.
• Benyamina Fox, 41, of Seneca Falls, was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to aggravated family offense.