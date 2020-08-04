CANANDAIGUA — A Newark man pleaded guilty to third-degree manslaughter and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance Monday in Ontario County Court.
Jason Lewis, 41, pleaded guilty to the felony charges, admitting he sold the drug fentanyl to a woman in the town of Phelps. The woman overdosed on the drug and died at her home.
Lewis will be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 21 for sentencing. Judge Craig Doran said as part of a plea agreement, Lewis will be sentenced to eight years in state prison.
A pre-sentence report was ordered and Lewis remains in the county jail without bail.
He was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony, and the drug charge.