NEWARK — The Newark mayoral contest features two well-known names in the community: incumbent Jonathan Taylor and challenger Dave Christler.
Taylor, mayor since 2014, is running on the Republican line along with incumbent trustees Stu Blodgett and Bob Bendix.
Christler, a former Newark police chief, is running on the Conservative line with trustee candidates Peter Blandino, the village’s former mayor, and Steve Vanderbrook, a former village highway superintendent and engineer. The Democrats do not have candidates on the village election ballot.
The Finger Lakes Times asked the mayoral candidates a series of questions in advance of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. In some cases their responses were edited for space.
Why are you running for mayor?
Taylor: “When asked why I want to be mayor, the answer has always been that I want to provide a better community for our future generations. We are doing this through a comprehensive plan to provide public safety, improve our infrastructure, and maintain a large fleet of vehicles and to grow our economy. With our economic growth, we have been able to keep the tax burden to a minimum and still provide everything we need.”
Christler: “The village of Newark, like most communities today, is suffering from an increase in both violent crimes and property crimes. With Newark only a short ride from Rochester, our residents have become the victims of the crime we hear about in Rochester. Over the last 10 years, New York state has closed 36 prisons and paroled an additional 40,000 felons back into our communities. My friends and neighbors have either been victims of this crime or know victims. They have approached me and encouraged me to give the village new leadership.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Newark?
Taylor: “The biggest challenge facing Newark is ensuring that the next generation has an even better Newark than we have today. This starts with improving community spaces to facilitate activities for all generations. The DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) process has given us the opportunity to think about how we can move Newark forward in order to develop our downtown and attract more businesses. The development and addition of these spaces will help to retain and attract families.”
Christler: “There are many challenges facing Newark and to limit it to the ‘biggest challenge’ is a bit unfair. This community is my home and has been my home since birth. I’m very proud of Newark. I raised my two girls here and they attended St. Michael School before going into our public school system. We have a great hospital and a terrific public school system. However, people tell me they are afraid. The crime and quality of life issues have to be addressed. I will bring the Police Department back to a staffing level that allows its officers to be proactive and professional in their duties. I will correct a long list of code violations with aggressive enforcement and grant assistance when and where applicable.”
What are Newark’s assets and are there ways to take better advantage of them?
Taylor: “Newark’s greatest assets are the people and organizations in our community. I have found that every time we need help, we find someone with talent that is able to step in and contribute to making Newark what it is. Whether it be Community Pride Day, our Taste of Wayne County event, or the planning and zoning boards, we are always looking for more innovative minds to help us improve our community.”
Christler: “Newark’s best assets are its people. The village has transitioned many times in its history and will continue to change as the demographics of our community change. We have a business-friendly environment, and thanks to former mayor Peter Blandino, we have an infrastructure to include a new and modern sewer treatment plant along with an unlimited supply of clean fresh water. Our village is lucky to have the Erie Canal. For decades it was under-appreciated, but in recent years it has blossomed as more and more state monies are redirected to turn it into a recreational gem. I find our biggest problem is not selling ourselves. We must promote our village as progressive, safe and a place to raise your family.”
What in your experience makes you the most qualified candidate?
Taylor: “For the last 10 years I have been a part of the Village Board, two as a trustee and eight as mayor. I work here and have lived here my entire life. I continue to volunteer in many organizations in our community. I am accessible and available to everyone. Under my leadership we have passed physically sound budgets. I have the experience in leadership to lead our team to obtain grants and plan for our future.”
Christler: “Leadership and the ability to make people feel good about themselves would be my best qualities. However, my experiences go far beyond our village but ultimately come back here. Working in Albany for over 10 years left me with many friends who are always there to offer what they can. As deputy superintendent of the nine largest police agency in the United States, I supervised the 3,400 uniformed troopers (and) ran a budget of $550 million. And lastly, as the chief of police for 10 years in Newark, I know our community and they know me. I have not changed.”
Is there anything you’d like to state on police staffing?
Taylor: “Since becoming mayor, our police staffing has remained the same. We recently named Richard Martin our new chief after a long process. With the new chief in place, we are now interviewing candidates for an additional patrolman. In addition, we will be promoting an additional sergeant to the three we already have. Our administration has continued to make public safety funding a priority, and we have increased the needed funding for our police department by over $500,000 in the last eight years.”
Christler: “The staffing in the Police Department is at a critical junction. I have interviewed the current members of the Police Department, and with all my years of service, I have never found a department with such low morale. When I left in 2018, there were 16 members; there are now 11. They have been down two patrolmen for three years, down one investigator for two years, down one sergeant for two years and have not had a chief of police for over 10 months. The general orders were changed to direct the lowest ranking officer to investigate the most dangerous crimes. If I can only do one thing as mayor, it will be to bring back the department to a modern, well-trained and well equipped agency.”
Is there anything else you’d like to add that is not touched on in the previous questions?
Taylor: “I am invested in this community. One of my goals as mayor has always been to make Newark a destination. A destination to live, work and raise a family; a destination for tourism; and a place for recreation. In order to achieve these goals, we have heard your voices, which has helped us determine priorities for growth and address your needs as members of our community.”
Christler: “The village of Newark is very fortunate to be receiving the $10 million DRI grant. Myself and my running mates, Peter Blandino and Steve Vanderbrook, look forward to ensuring the projects are completed on time and with as little disruption to our community as possible. With full-time oversight, we would hope to avoid the mistakes made with the South Main Street project. Thank you and be sure to vote for the candidates of your choice.”