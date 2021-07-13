NEWARK — When seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher Spencer Byrne learned June 10 the Newark Middle School yearbook had been dedicated to him, the virtual announcement was much different.
In prior years, NMS staff members would be surprised with the announcement at the tail end of a mid-June morning assembly in the packed NMS auditorium, where excited students and staff would jump to their feet and give the honored recipient a standing ovation. However, Byrne said the virtual announcement made over the school’s public-address system at the end of the school day was every bit as meaningful under the circumstances and something he won’t forget.
During the announcement, eighth-grade students Jeff Hernandez, Dominick Wheaton, Leeann Titus and Jessica Brown outlined their reasons about why Byrne was worthy of such an honor. Including these glowing words by Hernandez who said that he was “the highest-quality teacher, mentor, friend anyone could ask for.”
“His students know when they walk into his classroom that they are in the company of a caring, knowledgeable, highly-respected teacher,” Hernandez said. “Mr. Byrne is also a very kind and amazing person to every single person in this building. He makes us want to come back to class every single day and never miss a class.”
Mandy Armstrong, the secretary to NMS Principal Teresa Prinzi who became the yearbook advisor/editor this year, surveyed eighth-graders at the beginning of the school year. Byrne received the highest number of votes.
“I was surprised,” Byrne said. “It was truly an honor. Even though it’s been a tough and really challenging year for all of us, the yearbook dedication made me realize I really am making a difference.”
During the pre-recorded virtual announcement, the four students who spoke about Byrne appeared at his classroom door with a copy of the yearbook. All of Byrne’s students in his last period class stood up and applauded him. He said he could even hear other classes cheering during the announcement throughout the hallway.