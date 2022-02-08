NEWARK — Newark Middle School band and vocal musicians were hoping to raise at least $200 for the Common Threads non-profit children’s’ clothing closet housed in the Woodlane Community Church.
How?
By obtaining sponsors that gave the NMS musicians 10 cents for every minute they practiced their instruments or sang at home from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5.
The money will be used to purchase new children’s socks and underwear for a Common Threads operation that also provides quality, gently-used children’s clothing — all at no cost to those in the community that need it.
Rebekah Valerio, NMS band teacher, who likes to involve her middle school band students in a service project each year that draws on their “musicality,” came up with the idea of the “Practice-a-Thon” to raise money for a “noble outreach.” She pitched the idea to her students, who enthusiastically embraced the idea.
“They said, ‘Yeah, definitely.’ There was great consensus,” Valerio said.
NMS Vocal Music teacher Melissa Narusky also liked the idea and invited her middle school vocal music students to join in the fundraiser.
“My mission is to strengthen students’ practice skills and empower our youth to move outside of themselves and proactively help one other,” Valerio said.
The NMS musicians were encouraged to practice every day not only to strengthen their skills, but to support a very worthy cause.
They were asked to log their daily practice time, to be confirmed by an adult who will initial their logs. The logs will be shown to their sponsors.
Since she is not a Newark resident, Valerio, whose students have previously raised funds for the Newark Food Closet, asked Cindy Briggs, the district’s Music Department leader who teaches instrumental music at Kelley School, for suggestions of other local charitable outreaches that also could use some support.
Briggs suggested Common Threads.
Valerio and Narusky’s students were encouraged to obtain at least $2 in pledges from family members, friends or teachers. Students will collect the monies pledged from their sponsors this week.
Valerio said the student-driven fundraiser will not only help “kids move outside of themselves but make a difference in their community.”
Newark resident Sarah Humphrey, an elementary music teacher in Geneva who started Common Threads with Bethany Comella four years ago, is “incredibly thankful” the NMS students are raising money for the children’s clothing closet.
“We can always use donations of new socks and underwear and the money the students raise will be put to good use,’’ she said, noting Common Threads is open from 9 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month.