NEWARK — Office-position shuffling continues at the village of Newark following the departure of former village clerk/treasurer Valerie Quade.
The village announced late last week that Alice Sharp has moved from her job as a police clerk to deputy village clerk/treasurer.
Sharp worked in the police department for two years, handling their front desk. She also was responsible for police department payroll submissions and various other duties as required, the village said.
She takes the position previously held by Lynette Morrison, who earlier last week was named village clerk treasurer, replacing the departing Quade.
Before going to Newark, Sharp was a clerk in the Williamson Central School District for 15 years, in addition to being a clerk at the Williamson Public Library for five years.
“Alice has cheerfully performed the responsibilities of her position while at the Police Department,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said in a news release. “We are fortunate that Alice is stepping into the role of deputy clerk/treasurer.”
Added Police Chief Rich Martin: “I am excited for her and sad for us since she will leave such big shoes to fill. It’s not just her competence in her job, it is all of those rare qualities that will make it so hard to replace her: her incredible work ethic, ability to learn quickly and perhaps most importantly, her kindness to everyone who came into the police department.”
Morrison said the office staff is “excited to welcome Alice as the deputy clerk-treasurer. She brings a high level of energy and positivity and is a perfect fit for the office. Alice and I have already worked together on village matters. She is very capable, and I look forward to working with her more closely as we move into our new positions.”
