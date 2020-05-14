NEWARK — Bob Hutteman knows a little about Newark’s infrastructure.
As an engineer with two different firms, he helped the village secure funds for the South Main Street reconstruction, the Military Brook culvert replacement on West Union Street and the rehabilitation of the East Avenue Bridge.
Hutteman will become even more familiar with the village’s streets and sidewalks and water and sewer plants as part of his new job as director of public works.
The village announced Monday that he will succeed Jeff DeCann, who retired as DPW director on April 30. He starts his new job June 1.
Hutteman joins the village with over 30 years of civil engineering design and management experience. He is a senior associate vice president at LiRo Engineers, where he supervises the civil engineering group, which consists of 40 design professionals from four offices.
Prior to that, Hutteman worked at Lu Engineers for nine years. As the firm’s president, he managed a 35-person civil engineering firm that provided civil, environmental, surveying and planning services across western New York.
It’s a coming home, of sorts, for Hutteman, who lives in Arcadia.
“At this point in my career, I’m always looking to give back to my community,” said Hutteman.
He said the village has done a good job maintaining and upgrading its infrastructure, but that it needs to think long-term. He plans to create a five-year infrastructure-improvement plan.
“I don’t want to be reactive,” he said. “I want to be proactive.”
Hutteman said he’s worked as an engineer for three decades but refuses to come in with an attitude that he has all the answers.
“I want to be the dumb one in the room,” he said with a laugh. “You can always learn from everyone.”
Mayor Jonathan Taylor likes the choice.
“We look forward to having Bob join the village of Newark team,” said Taylor. “He is local, and having worked with him in various capacities through his previous firms, the board knows he has the best interests of the village at heart. Bob’s engineering and management experience will be a great asset to the village of Newark.”