NEWARK — The village has completed Clerk/Treasurer Office staffing ahead of longtime Clerk/Treasurer Steve Murawski’s impending retirement.
On Thursday, the village said it had hired Lynette Morrison as its new deputy clerk/treasurer. Morrison has worked for the village government for over 20 years, including her most recent positions in accounts payable and cemeteries.
She joins Valerie Quade, temporary clerk/treasurer, who will be taking over from Murawski when he retires in the spring.
“I am excited for Lynette and this opportunity that she has been given,” said Murawski. “Her years of experience with the village of Newark, and her ability and willingness to learn, will help her to succeed in this new endeavor.”
Added Quade: “Lynette is a dedicated employee who is hard working and always willing to help. I am looking forward to working with her as the new deputy clerk/treasurer.”
And Mayor Jonathan Taylor said, “Lynette’s previous experiences within the village office and her financial background are great resources for her to draw on. We are fortunate that she is stepping up to fill this position.”
The village said Morrison and her husband, Richard, live in the Arcadia hamlet of Fairville. They have four children, nine grandchildren and another grandchild due in August.