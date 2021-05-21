NEWARK — Police Chief Mark Thoms is urging village residents to be aware of scams — some are recent, while others are not.
“There are always persons interested in taking your hard-earned money away from you through fraudulent means,” Thoms said in his April report. “In today’s world, you never get to see them coming for you.”
Thoms said scammers are contacting people through email, text or phone call regarding:
• An emergency that needs immediate payment, with dire consequences threatened.
• A Social Security warning of an account problem.
• A utility company warning of an immediate shutoff.
• A lottery company promising a big prize — after a fee is paid.
• A relative/grandchild needing bail or facing another financial emergency.
• The Internal Revenue Service or a police agency with a warrant for your arrest.
Thoms said scammers request one or more gift cards, often referred to as electronic vouchers, as a quick means of payment. After buying these cards, people are told to read the numbers on the back of the card or send a picture.
“At this point, you have given them your hard-earned money without ever seeing anyone,” he said.
Thoms said residents contacted with such a request should simply hang up the phone and/or not respond by email. They can call a family member if there may be an emergency.
“No legitimate business or service will request immediate payment by gift cards, your credit/debit card numbers or any personal information,” he said.