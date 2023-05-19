NEWARK — David Sweeney is the newest officer in the Newark Police Department.
“We are very pleased to have David join our team in the village,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said in a press release. “With his strong sense of community, his desire to give back and to help those in need, he has everything we are looking for in a future officer in the Village of Newark.”
Sweeney, a lifelong Palmyra resident, is a 2015 Palmyra-Macedon High School graduate. He worked for the town of Perinton public works department for the past two years before joining the Newark PD.
Sweeney said he sought a police career because he wanted to make a positive impact in people’s lives, adding that he is a proponent of community policing.
He started the police academy in Rochester May 10 after completing Newark’s hiring process. He is scheduled to graduate from the academy in October, then go into the field-training program, where he will be partnered with experienced NPD officers on patrol.
“The Newark Police Department has a tremendous history and tradition here in the village. With the hiring of police recruit David Sweeney, I am confident the proud legacy of our department will continue into the future,” said Trustee Stu Blodgett, the Village Board’s police commissioner. “Policing is a noble profession but not for everyone, especially today.
“Sweeney, who is new to policing and now attending the police academy, has spoken of his desire to work in criminal justice and improve the public perception of police. He humbly said he wants to serve and protect. I can’t think of a better candidate than Sweeney and I wish him only the best in his Newark police career.”