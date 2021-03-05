NEWARK — Members of the Newark Police Department are more aware of how to avoid implicit bias, thanks to an eight-hour course they completed recently.
“Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Implicit Bias Training for Law Enforcement Professionals” was sponsored by the Canandaigua Police Department.
Before the training, officers were required to read materials, look at videos, and complete an assessment regarding implicit bias. Sim Covington Jr., chief diversity officer at Finger Lakes Community College, led the training through real-world scenarios, practical exercises, candid discussions, and interactive techniques. Officers were asked to reflect on their bias, triggers, barriers, and terminology to realize their impact.
Covington recommended best practices to understand, recognize, minimize, and combat implicit bias, and ensure all people in our communities are treated in an equitable manner.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said fair and impartial policing for all community members using understanding, respect, ethics and a commitment to civil communication will lead to public support, effective policing, and an inclusive community.
According to Thoms, officers said the training exceeded their expectations, was presented in an engaging style, and provoked thoughtful ways to do their jobs differently.
Meanwhile, the Newark Police Department reports the following statistics for February:
• Calls for service: 683.
• Motor-vehicle crash investigations: 20 (16 property damage, 4 personal injury).
• Traffic stops: 40.
• Traffic tickets issued: 31 (14 people).
• Incident reports completed: 94.
• Arrests: 24 (10 males). Those arrests resulted in seven felony charges, 19 misdemeanor charges, and one criminal violation.
• Use-of-force incidents: None.