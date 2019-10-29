NEWARK — Village police have provided more information into the investigation of a Newark High School teacher’s death.
In an updated press release sent Friday night, Chief Mark Thoms said police went to the Moore Street home of Shawn Flanagan, 45, who did not report for work Thursday. Police found Flanagan dead and started an unattended-death investigation with the county coroner’s office.
“Contrary to reports on social media and other news outlets, the resident had been a person of interest in a current ongoing joint investigation of the Newark Police Department and Wayne County Office of Sheriff in regards to possible inappropriate criminal behavior regarding invasion of privacy,” Thoms said in the release.
Thomas said Newark’s village justice issued a search warrant Wednesday for property that may have been used in the commission of an offense, and property was seized for forensic analysis.
“This forensic analysis will be a lengthy process to interpret any information acquired,” Thoms said.
Anyone with knowledge or information on the investigation is asked to contact Inv. Gary VerStraete or Inv. Jay Warren at (315) 331-3701. Any and all information will remain confidential.