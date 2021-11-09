NEWARK — Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms’ nearly four decades of service to the village comes to a close at the end of December.
The village announced Monday that Thoms is retiring after three years as the department’s top cop.
“Mark has learned his job from the ground up, so he is familiar with all aspects of the village of Newark Police Department,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said in a press release. “As police chief, he has been a great asset, concentrating on communication and positive interaction with the residents of Newark as well as with his officers and the village. We wish him well in his future endeavors, but he will be missed.”
Thoms could not be reached for comment Monday.
The village said Thoms worked in the Newark Police Department for 37 years, coming over from the Palmyra Police Department, where he served for 1½ years. He moved up the law enforcement ranks — from officer, sergeant and captain, and finally to police chief in November 2018, when he succeeded the retiring Dave Christler.
According to the village, Thoms worked with more than 50 officers and under three police chiefs.
The village is looking for his successor and is accepting résumés. Send them to Newark Municipal Building, ATTN: Village Clerk/Treasurer Valerie Quade, 100 E. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.