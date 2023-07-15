NEWARK — Saying they are trying to address a staffing crisis, village Mayor Jonathan Taylor and Police Chief Rich Martin have announced changes in police coverage that both are calling temporary.
However, the former police chief is blaming village administration for low morale in the department and cutting the police force — and he claims several more officers will be leaving soon.
In a press release sent to media outlets, Taylor and Martin said the local police department is following a nationwide trend, that is it is having trouble recruiting new officers, resulting in a staffing shortage.
“The Newark Police Department is feeling this crunch as well,” Taylor said.
The Newark PD has one vacant position with the retirement of Inv. Jay Warren last month. Martin said three of his officers are injured and out of work, one announced his resignation recently, and another is retiring next month.
“What I am hoping is that we get one of our injured officers back by the end of the month, which will make a big difference,” Martin said by phone.
Martin and Taylor said one new officer has been hired, but that officer is now in the police academy and will not be ready to work a shift on his own until the end of the year. Martin added that the Newark PD’s current staffing level is 15 officers, including him, and due to the injuries and other vacancies available officers make up a little more than half that level.
“That equates to 42% of our patrol staffing unavailable,” he said.
Ex-chief’s criticism
The Times contacted Dave Christler, a retired state police officer who was Newark’s police chief from 2008-18. Christler, who lost a close mayoral race to Taylor last year and made police staffing an issue in his campaign, sent a statement after reading the village press release and talking to Newark PD Officer Dan Weegar, president of the department’s Police Benevolent Association.
“The Newark Police Department has a 150-year history of providing full-time service and protection to the Newark community, but in the last several years many openings have gone unfilled with the excuse that the village cannot afford the police,” Christler said. “Unfortunately, I witnessed a department of 19 purposely reduced to 14, a six-year contract averaging less than 2% (pay raises) a year, and the morale tank so deeply that six more officers will be leaving in the next seven months.”
Christler, now director of training for the Finger Lakes Law Enforcement Academy, believes the lack of officers will mean the Newark PD will not cover the overnight hours.
“As the director of police training for the six-county Finger Lakes region, I know there are qualified officers available. However, it is now competitive and if the wages, benefits, and long-term security of an agency are doubtful, your best candidates will go elsewhere,” he said. “Treat people with respect and they will work for you. Simple as that.”
Village response
Taylor responded to Christler’s statement, saying the village and Civil Service Employees Association agreed to a contract about a year ago that makes the Newark PD one of the highest-compensated departments in the region. Taylor said the deal included a 13.5% raise over six years.
“This does not include other benefits that add another 4% to 6% per year to the package. This makes working for the NPD very attractive,” Taylor said. “In addition, we are pleased to see the next generation of leaders that began to emerge from our department under Chief (Mark) Thoms are now growing even more with Chief Martin.
“Chief Martin has instilled more accountability and expanded opportunities for leadership. With this, Chief Martin has been able to expand the scope of work for our department, and our dedicated officers are responding. To keep Newark moving forward, this is no time for politics but rather a time to work with all our partners to keep Newark neighborhoods safe and prosperous.”
“In every conversation I have with leaders of any law enforcement agency, the topic of staffing always comes up because it is an issue that is affecting every agency, not just the Newark Police Department. But it is a temporary problem,” Martin said. “Therefore, the change to shifts is a very temporary strategy while we have three officers who are all out injured at the same time as we had a retirement and a resignation. It was a decision made because the amount of overtime the officers were working was not healthy, as they have been working a substantial number of extra hours.
“I can’t sing the praises of the officers and their families enough for doing that. However, it was not sustainable. The changes made were not because we can’t do the job of the police department with the 15 allotted positions.”
Ongoing search
Martin and Taylor said the Newark PD continually is looking for certified and trained police officers — known as lateral transfers — to fill a vacancy. Those efforts have not been successful so far.
“Our officers have been very diligent at filling in the gaps in coverage for the past couple of months by working many additional hours beyond their normal shifts,” Martin said. “However, working that many extra hours is too much of a strain for officers to maintain over a prolonged period of time. It is not healthy for the officers physically, nor healthy for their family with the officers missing so much time at home.”
“Additionally, it is not in the best interest of the citizens of Newark to have exhausted officers serving and protecting them,” Taylor added. “Thus, we have had to make some very difficult decisions.”
Taylor said after much debate on how to address the staffing crisis, the Village Board and Martin are implementing a two-pronged strategy. Effective July 10, start times for all shifts changed temporarily to include several hours of overlapping coverage that will eliminate mandated overtime. Martin stopped short of confirming the Newark PD would not cover the “overnight shift,” saying he didn’t want potential criminals to know when local officers would not be on duty.
Additional coverage
Martin and Taylor said while the change does result in the Newark PD not staffing during times with the lowest volume of calls, state police and Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby have agreed their departments — at least in the short term — will cover the village during those times.
“We sincerely thank Sheriff Milby and the Wayne County sheriff’s office and state police for their assistance in this, as we realize they are both dealing with their own staffing issues,” Taylor said. “Once the manpower is stabilized, we will return to our current shift times.”
The Times also contacted Milby, who replied by email.
“Police agencies assist each other on a regular basis, as that is the nature of law enforcement. Assistance to other agencies in this county is not a one-way street. (Newark police) have assisted us numerous ways, on numerous occasions,” Milby said. “Chief Martin and I discussed his short-term need, and to me there was not much to discuss. Newark citizens live in this county, they pay county taxes, and we are a county agency. We cover all municipalities when their local PDs are not in service.
“Yes, we are also light on manpower right now, but that does not mean that we won’t step up to the plate when we are needed. We have our resources out there, so we will respond where needed. If this were intended to be a long-term request it would be a different story, but it isn’t. If there is a need to adjust the resources that we do have, we will take a look at that, but I am not anticipating that.”
Part-time hope
Martin and Taylor said the second strategy to alleviate the issue is hiring part-time officers.
“The Village Board is still committed to hiring full-time officers, and we will continue to seek qualified candidates,” Taylor said. “We are also looking forward to the next civil service list coming out that will allow us to seek new officers to join the Newark PD.”
Martin and Taylor said the strategies were relayed to the Newark PD members at the end of June.
Earlier this month Taylor, Trustee Stu Blodgett, the Village Board’s police commissioner, and Martin met with union representatives Weegar and Officer Jacob Jackson.
“There was good discussion and the Village Board wishes to thank the union for their spirit of collaboration as well as their commitment to not only the members of the union, but to the citizens of Newark as well,” Taylor said.
Martin and Taylor said people interested in joining the Newark PD can sign up to take the deputy sheriff/police officer civil service exam at web.co.wayne.ny.us/394/examination-schedule.
“Looking ahead, I am excited about the future of the Newark PD. I’m looking forward to not only attracting a lateral police officer, but seeing the new civil service list come out at the end of the year,” Martin said. “I have had conversations with many residents just in the eight months that I have been the chief that want to join our NPD team. Are there qualified officers ‘available?’ Not really, but there are still many who feel drawn to serve a higher calling and policing is a great way to do that. The future of the NPD looks secure and bright to me.”