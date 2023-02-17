NEWARK — Each year, more than 1,500 law enforcement officers from across the country go through specialized training at the U.S. Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute in Alabama.
The officer at the top of the class for each of the last four years has been Jay Warren, an investigator/sergeant with the Newark Police Department.
“I love the work,” Warren said in a phone call this week. “If agencies around us don’t have the equipment or the resources to do this type of work, I can help.”
Warren received an award recently at the Secret Service’s Buffalo field office. The award is based on productivity in everything from the examination of thumb drives and DVDs to cell phones and network storage systems.
“As a chief it is always great when those in the agency shine. This award is not only a testament to the great work that Inv./Sgt. Warren has done, but also shows that you don’t need to come from an NYPD or Chicago PD to be at the top in your law enforcement field,” Newark police Chief Rich Martin said. “Great work is done in small agencies all across the United States, including right here in Newark.”
The Secret Service started the institute to train local law enforcement in digital forensics. Warren, a member of the Newark PD since 2000, has trained numerous times at the Hoover, Ala. institute.
Warren said a trainee must be nominated by a regional Secret Service office and accepted by the institute.
“The trainings are a couple of times per year. The village and Newark PD have been very supportive,” he said. “All expenses are paid by the Secret Service and you come back with all the equipment at no cost. What the Secret Service is doing is creating a network of digital and forensic examiners, and at times you will be asked to help other agencies if they need it. I am happy to do it.”
Warren’s accomplishments have resulted in an almost mythical status among examiners. Martin said Tom Barillari, a forensic analyst for the Secret Service, is often asked in Alabama if he knows Warren when people find out Barillari is from western New York.
“While at the Buffalo office of the Secret Service a Buffalo PD detective introduced to Jay said ‘Wow, you really do exist. I keep hearing about you and was wondering if you were real,’” Martin added.
“On behalf of our community, I would like to congratulate Inv. Warren on his recognition by the Secret Service. Inv. Warren’s leadership both within our department and in the field has been exemplary,” Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “His skills in digital forensics have been invaluable not only to our community, but for the entire country. Receiving the top honors four years in a row is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to our community.”
Warren, who began his career as a corrections officer with the Wayne County sheriff’s office, has put his forensic skills to use to help the sheriff’s office and municipal police departments in the county including Clyde, Palmyra, and Macedon. He also assists on cases in other counties.
“The village work comes first, and if I am working on a case here I come in early and stay late for forensic work with the other agencies,” he said. “There is a dark side to what you see and that is unfortunate.”
Warren said he works with phones, computers, cameras, drones, and more recently “infotainment” systems in vehicles.
“Phones have basically become people’s lives now,” he said. “It seems like the more technology advances the more training you need. It’s ever changing and ever advancing.”
About the NCFI According to the U.S. Secret Service, its National Computer Forensics Institute is a state-of-the-art, 40,000-square-foot facility in Hoover, Alabama. It is the nation's premier law enforcement training facility in cyber and electronic crime forensics. The NCFI seeks to educate state, local, tribal, territorial law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and judges in the continually evolving cyber and electronic crime related threats — and educate, train and equip them with the tools necessary for forensic examinations to combat those crimes. Today's high-tech environment presents new challenges to law enforcement and the justice system as cyber criminals exploit computers, mobile devices, and the internet. The Secret Service believes law enforcement must be trained and prepared to solve all types of criminal cases from a multitude of electronic or digital devices. The NCFI addresses emerging technologies and related crimes by providing basic to some of the most advanced cyber forensics education and training available to law enforcement throughout the nation.