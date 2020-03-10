NEWARK — Village police are investigating a stabbing early Sunday morning that left a man seriously injured.
Newark Police Department Chief Mark Thoms said the stabbing happened about 1:30 a.m. at Tommy Boy’s on Railroad Avenue. He said two people got into a fight, and then “the whole place got into it.”
The man was taken by ambulance to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and later flown by Mercy Flight Central to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Thoms said police were planning to talk to the man — he was stabbed in the torso area — Monday.
“We are also looking at video and talking to people,” he said. “We are still looking into it.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newark PD at (315) 331-3701.