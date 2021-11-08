NEWARK — Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms is retiring at the end of the year after 37 years with the village.
The village announced his retirement Monday.
“Mark has learned his job from the ground up, so he is familiar with all aspects of the village of Newark Police Department,” Mayor Jonathan Taylor said. “As police chief, he has been a great asset, concentrating on communication and positive interaction with the residents of Newark as well as with his officers and the village. We wish him well in his future endeavors, but he will be missed.”