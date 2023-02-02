NEWARK — The Village Board and the union representing Newark’s police officers have agreed to a contract that provides salary increases of 13.5% over six years.
The Village Board approved the pact at its meeting Tuesday.
The police officers, represented by CSEA Local 859, have been without a contract since May 31, 2020, said Mayor Jonathan Taylor.
Talks were expected to start at that time, “and then covid hit,” said Taylor.
He said both sides agreed to delay the start of negotiations while Newark officers worked under the previous contract.
Talks picked up again in February 2021 and continued in both virtual and in-person fashion until a tentative agreement was reached on Aug. 24, Taylor said.
However, it took until last week for the union to ratify the pact, with the Village Board following.
Here are the pay increases included in the pact:
• 2020: 2.5%.
• 2021: 1.5%.
• 2022: 2.5%.
• 2023: 2.5%.
• 2024: 2.25%.
• 2025: 2.25%.
Police department members will get retroactive raises for the nearly three years they worked under the previous contract, said Taylor, and money is in the budget for the additional expense.
Taylor is relieved to have the negotiations behind them.
“Having the contract settled, along with a new police chief (Richard Martin) puts Newark back on the map as a place to work,” he said, noting the village is seeking to fill a patrol officer opening for the department, which currently has 14 employees.
Village Trustee Stu Blodgett, who serves as the village’s police commissioner, agreed.
“I am glad that we were able to negotiate a good contract that met the needs of our police department as well as the taxpayers,” he said.
“We are thankful that both sides worked together through difficult challenges, added Taylor.
Martin said he had no comment on the contract agreement.
The cost to taxpayers over six years was not available as of Wednesday, but Taylor said it comes at a “considerably increased cost to the taxpayers.”
With the police contract behind them, negotiations are set to start this spring with the union representing the village’s public works employees, said Taylor.