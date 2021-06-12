NEWARK — The Newark Rotary Club is partnering with Living Waters for the World to bring clean water, sanitation and economic development to the rural community of Tabi in Quintana Roo, Mexico.
This is not the first water project for Newark Rotary in this area of the Yucatán. In 2012, Newark Rotarians partnered with the Rotary Club of Chetumal, using a Global Grant to install a water purification plant in Luis Echeverria. Additionally, Newark Rotarians have been team members installing a LWW water plant in Cedralito in 2011 and, most recently, in Limones in 2018. For the past four years the Newark club has supported Rotarians in Valladolid installing purified water drinking fountains in rural schools.
This time, Newark Rotary and LWW are partnering with the local Tabi Ejido, the organization of farmers or foresters who have been granted land by the Mexican government for communal use. A working covenant was signed in November establishing responsibilities for a partnership with this forestry community of about 500. Newark Rotary is raising most of the funds for building-construction materials related to the water plant and an adjoining bathroom facility. The Ejiditarios and others in the community will provide the manual labor.
A team of Rotarians and Presbyterians from Geneva Presbytery and Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., has formed. Members have trained at LWW’s Clean Water U, and the next phase of fundraising will begin this month. “Buy a Part” will offer anyone the opportunity to support the project by purchasing one or more parts of the system equipment or water bottles which will be installed in the water plant during a February 2022 trip.
The fundraiser, offered through the popular 32auctions website, will run through Aug. 14. It is not an auction, but a “buy now” at the listed price. Donors’ names will be placed on each purchased part during the installation trip.
For more information or to join the team, contact Linda Werts at (315) 447-0276. To purchase a part or water bottle, visit www.32auctions.com/Buy-A-Part_Tabi_MX.