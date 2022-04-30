NEWARK — The Newark Rotary Club has completed an international service project providing clean water, sanitation and economic development to the rural community of Tabi, Quintana Roo, Mexico.
It took roughly 18 months from start to finish.
In partnership with Living Waters for the World, a mission outreach of the Synod of Living Waters PC (U.S.A.), a team of Rotarians and Presbyterians has been planning an installation trip with their operating partners in Tabi for many months. The inauguration and dedication of the new, purified water plant — Planta Hidekel — was April 24. The entire community of about 400 joined the celebration.
Living Waters for the World trains, equips, and supports volunteers to change lives through clean water. International communities around the world, in need of clean water, are empowered to install and sustain water purification systems and health education programs that transform lives.
Newark Rotary team leaders Donna Johnson and Linda Werts were joined by Rotarians Ed Magin from Wolcott and Leslie Vecchiotti from Palmyra-Macedon; Doug Depies, one of Living Waters for the World’s Yucatán coordinators; and other team members Ken Allen, Mery Laura Depies, Avimael and Gloria Escobar, Cassie Hughes, Randy Kennard, John McCarey, Marion Nicastro, Nehemias Tun Chuc, and Jeffrey Weenink.
The team of 15 initiating partners met in Tabi for five days and divided into three groups working alongside the operating partners, who are volunteers from Tabi, and accomplished the several responsibilities of the installation:
• One group trained three plant operators from Tabi to install, operate and maintain the system equipment which will produce the purified water to be sold at an affordable price from the new plant.
• Another group trained a group of six educators from the community to provide health education programs which will be offered in the community on a continuing basis.
• A third group worked together with the Tabi water committee to create a plan of administration and oversight for the water system, including ways to use the profits from the plant to benefit the community.
During the celebration, Newark Rotary offered words of appreciation and certificates to the building construction workers, plant operators, and educators who trained during the week, the special guests who attended, and about 25 women who prepared food for the team and its partners.
Efrain Ek Chan expressed gratitude for the funds which Newark Rotary and nine other clubs provided for the building construction materials and for the mentoring and training. A praise band opened and closed the celebration, and children offered songs.
However, the undisputed highlight of the afternoon was the children taking the first drinks of clean water produced at the plant. They were followed by their parents and other adults from the community. A delicious meal of cochinita pibil was served to the community and many lingered into the evening in joyful celebration.