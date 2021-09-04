NEWARK — The Newark Rotary Club, in partnership with Living Waters for the World, has finalized covenants and project plans with representatives from the community of Tabi in Quintana Roo, Mexico, to bring safe water, sanitation and economic development to their community of some 700 residents.
Team members Linda Werts and Joanne Tunison, along with Doug Depies, one of LWW’s Yucatán coordinators, spent three days in meetings and fellowship recently with the appointed water and education committees in Tabi to complete the planning and budgeting for the project and to agree to a LWW covenant which will remain in place for at least three years.
It’s taken a long time to reach the development phase. Trips earlier this year were canceled due to COVID-19, and the original Ejido group backed out of an agreement to lead the project. However, the Iglesia Presbiteriana Bet-El church and community members stepped in and agreed to coordinate this project with Newark Rotary. The new group leaders are skilled and thankful for the opportunity to advance the project to completion.
Newark Rotary has been supported financially along the way by the following fellow clubs: Bellaire, Texas; Canandaigua; East Hartford, Conn.; Gananda; Istanbul D2420; Palmyra-Macedon; Penn Yan; Valladolid, Mexico; and Wolcott.
The NY Tabi Project Team is made up of members from the Newark, Palmyra-Macedon and Wolcott Rotary clubs, the United Church of Canandaigua, Elmira First Presbyterian Church, Palmyra Western Presbyterian Church, and the Weston Presbyterian churches and in-country partners from Limones, Mexico. It is anticipated that the water plant will be completed by the Tabi partners and ready for a system installation and celebration trip in February 2022.
Fundraising for system equipment and for a necessary new well are ongoing. Contact Werts, Newark Rotary’s team leader, at (315) 447-0276 to explore ways to partner with them through financial support or to inquire about being a February 2022 trip participant.