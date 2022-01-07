NEWARK — Newark Central School District residents will vote on a proposition next month that, if approved, authorize a $15.4 million capital project that would address boiler, air conditioning and related improvements in all five school district buildings.
Also in the special vote scheduled for Feb. 8, district voters will elect a Board of Education member to fill the vacancy created in October with the unexpected passing of member Shannon Nash, who was elected to a three-year term in May 2021. The successful candidate’s term would expire June 30, 2024, unless he or she was reelected to another three-year term in the May 2024 annual election.
Ed Gnau, the district’s assistant superintendent for business, said the proposition, passed by the Board of Education last month, would cost $15,430,000 and include the installation of air conditioning at Lincoln, Perkins and Kelley schools, as well as HVAC work at the high school and middle school to allow for the possibility of installing air conditioning at those locations in the future.
The district said adoption of the proposition is not expected to impact school taxes.
“This would provide filtered and cleaner air for the students at the elementary and primary levels as well as a more conducive learning environment for the students in these buildings,” Gnau said. “These three buildings are multi-story buildings, so in the spring, summer and early fall they are much warmer for students in the upper levels than one-story buildings. The project would also replace the aging boilers in all five of our instructional buildings, as they are needing more repairs each year to prepare for the heating season and repair work during the heating season.”
Gnau said the district will use $2.9 million in anticipated revenue from the American Rescue Plan and $1,535,000 from a capital reserve fund. The remaining cost of the project would be covered by New York state building aid.
“Upgrades addressed in this capital project would not only improve our facilities, but enhance the instructional and learning environment in our schools,” Superintendent of Schools Susan Hasenauer said. “Since there is no anticipated impact on taxpayers, this would be an opportune time to move forward with making these improvements.”
In terms of filling the school board vacancy, interested individuals must have been a resident of Newark for at least one year prior to the upcoming February election; be 18 or older; be a U.S. citizen; and be able to read and write. Those interested in running must file a nominating petition with a minimum of 25 signatures by qualified district voters. They are available at the district office on the fourth floor of the Municipal Building at 100 E. Miller St. or online at www.newarkcsd.org/cms/lib/NY01000239/Centricity/Domain/30/Board Petition Packet.pdf.
The deadline for filing a petition is 5 p.m. Monday.
The Feb. 8 vote will be held from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Newark High School.