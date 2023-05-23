NEWARK — Following a purposeful and informative linkage meeting with parents and community members April 19 at Newark High School, the Board of Education will weigh the input it received and move forward in its decision-making process.
The meeting was held to address the board’s consideration of expanding the school district’s Safety and Security Structure to include three concealed-carry security personnel. The majority of people that spoke favored the move, according to a district-issued news release.
Before the question-and-answer session began, Superintendent of Schools Susan Hasenauer outlined numerous proactive steps the district has taken since she began in her position in February 2021. Among them: strict enforcement of Policy 6180 relating to fraternization between students and staff; revamping the District’s Code of Conduct; establishing a 24-hour, anonymous, safe school helpline; and increasing meaningful, two-way communication with the establishment of ParentSquare that connects schools, teachers, families and students.
In November and again in March, Hasenauer and members of the school district’s Threat Assessment Team made in-depth presentations at the Four County School Boards Association’s School Safety and Security meetings on how the district arrived at a multi-faceted approach to violence prevention, including the implementation of a Behavioral Threat Assessment Team Model and some safety-related upgrades being made to technology, security infrastructure and communication systems.
At the November meeting, North-Rose Wolcott Superintendent of Schools Michael Pullen commended the NCSD team for “setting the bar” on proactive safety and security practices in the region.
The process began in June 2021 with Newark retaining At Risk International to conduct a thorough audit of the school district’s emergency response plans, as well as their resources and capability to respond to emergency situations. In its aftermath, many changes have ensued, including the enhancement of both district-wide and building level emergency response plans to ensure consistency among all five schools; staff readiness to handle emergencies through extensive training; and local and state compliance.
Right after the Four County School Boards Association presentation in November, Steve Chatterton, director of security in the Greece school district and a part-time employee for At Risk International, said the changes Newark has implemented have put the district in the top 5% of districts in the state in terms of safety and security practices.
The district currently has School Resource Officer Kevin Vaughn — he is armed, and maintains a presence, as appropriate, in all five district schools — while many other Wayne County school districts lack an SRO due to the shortage of sheriff’s deputies.
Following Hasenauer’s talk and PowerPoint presentation, Jared Rene and Drew Forsythe, owners of Patriot Protection and Investigations in Rochester, talked briefly about the benefits of having skilled and current or retired law enforcement officers that their firm provides working as concealed carry personnel in school districts.
Several people asked questions or made suggestions during the Q&A session. All but one was in favor of adding concealed-carry security personnel. Of those in favor, most also wanted one at each of the five schools.
Hasenauer said the school district will keep parents and the community informed on the next steps, beginning with a question and answer fact sheet that will be available soon.