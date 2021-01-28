NEWARK — The Newark Central School District superintendent search is down to four.
In an update on the district’s website, Vicky Ramos, the search consultant for the district who is also superintendent of Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, said that Jan. 9 marked the end of the application period.
On Jan. 14, the Board of Education reviewed the candidates, Ramos related.
“After a long and arduous evening, the BOE made their selection of the semi-finalist candidates,” she said. “The next step of the process for the board are confidential interviews, which are underway. We are on target with our timeline, and hope to have a selected candidate by the end of January or beginning of February.”
Ramos said late last week that the district would not announce the finalists for the job, as she called the search a “closed process.”
Longtime superintendent Matt Cook left the district in October to become superintendent of the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES.
The district has been led in the interim by Dennis Ford, a former teacher and administrator at Newark.