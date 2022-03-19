NEWARK — The village has converted sludge from its wastewater treatment plant into composting material for awhile now.
Village officials want to continue offering that free service to village residents and are applying to renew a permit to continue the program.
Before the state Department of Environmental Conservation issues a new permit, it is allowing time for public comment.
All documents related to the permit renewal are available for inspection at DEC’s Region 8 office in Avon during regular business hours. Make an appointment by calling Guillermo Saar at (585) 226-2466. Or, mail written comments by March 31 to Saar at DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414.