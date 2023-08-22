NEWARK — The village’s skate park next to the Alex Eligh Community Center on East Avenue has been removed.
However, the space is not becoming another downtown parking lot. Basketball and pickleball courts will replace it.
Mike Muscolino, the Alex Eligh Community Center’s longtime director, said the K&M DeMay Skate Park’s ramps, made of wood, were in disrepair. He said the village opted against spending money to replace the aging equipment.
“It would have taken a lot of money,” he said. “We talked about it for about a year and a half. It had to be done, unfortunately.”
Mayor Jonathan Taylor confirmed that assessment.
“Everything there was declining,” he said. “It wasn’t repairable and it wasn’t safe anymore. The Village Board agreed it was time to remove it. It also wasn’t getting much use.”
Public Works crews from the village removed the equipment, and Taylor noted the Community Center will pay to convert the space for pickleball and basketball.
“It’s going to be more of a recreational asset,” he said.
Muscolino said the Community Center is still working out the design, but noted that Titus Stephens of Black and White Paving has sealed the asphalt surface in preparation for its new use. Muscolino said the pavement is in acceptable condition.
He hopes to have at least two basketball hoops and two pickleball courts.
Muscolino pointed out that there are no outdoor courts for either basketball or pickleball in Newark. Pickleball has developed into a booming recreational sport, particularly for older adults.
Skateboarding appears to be on the wane with young people, he said. Instead, Muscolino said young people are on power skateboards and scooters.
He also notes that the Community Center serves more than just youth, and that a space that offers both basketball and pickleball reflects a mission to serve all ages.
Muscolino hopes to get rolling on the project this fall, once a design is set. If not, expect work to commence in the spring, he indicated.
“We want to make sure that when we do it, we do it right,” he said.