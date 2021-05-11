NEWARK — What started out in jest when Newark Middle School sixth-grader Madison Shade put lots of blank Post-It notes inside her home last September has turned into something that has touched many lives.
Television show host Dr. Oz has taken notice too.
On July 12, Shade and her stepfather, Christopher DeRenzo, will be featured in a pretaped video appearance on the “The Dr. Oz Show.” They will explain why they have put up more than 6,000 3-by-3-inch Post-Its on the upstairs hallway and part of the stairway of their Newark home with the names of people from all over the globe whose lives have been touched by cancer — individuals either battling the disease, who have survived it, or lost their battle with IT.
The Dr. Oz Show airs at 9 a.m. on CBS affiliates.
After Shade playfully peppered her upstairs hallway with Post-Its, she talked with DeRenzo and her mom, Jenna Booth; the trio decided it might be a nice idea to put them to a meaningful use by putting the names of some family members and others close to them who’ve been affected by cancer.
Because Shade and DeRenzo enjoy making and uploading Tik-Tok videos, they decided to create one about their desire to bring recognition to and remember those whose lives have been personally impacted by the disease. Little did they know their story would gain such traction on the social media platform to the point that they currently have 106,000 followers on Tik-Tok, not to mention a couple hundred on Instagram.
Consequently, they constantly receive messages from people all over the world who want their names or the names of loved one and sometimes messages added to their walls. That includes some of Shade’s Newark Middle School friends and teachers, and others in Newark who want a Post-It remembrance.
Gary Mandell, who has Shade in his PRIDE homeroom and in his ELA and Social Studies classes, is amazed at what his student and stepdad have accomplished. He has given them packages of Post-Its to help the cause.
A producer of The Dr. Oz Show saw one of Shade and DeRenzo’s videos and messaged them through Instagram, asking if they would be interested in sharing their story on the daily television program that focuses on medical and health issues. After determining the request was legitimate, DeRenzo and Shade said yes.
On April 9, they were videotaped in a five-minute question-and-answer session on Zoom with Dr. Mehmet Oz.
DeRenzo, who lost his job in February after the company he worked for downsized in the wake of COVID-19 implications, and Shade never expected to receive such attention for their unusual endeavor that literally they spend hours on each week, often with help from Booth, answering messages, posting new names and sending photos of Post-Its to individuals who ask for them. Both say it has been well worth the effort, and they have no plans to stop anytime soon.
“People whose lives have been touched by cancer like the fact that someone is remembering them in this way,’’ DeRenzo said.
“I love doing this, and it makes me happy,’’ Shade expressed. “It’s nice to give back and do something positive for so many people.”