Newark students design earth-friendly shoes

NEWARK — Newark Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade technology students learned about the value of recycling recently by creating some earth-friendly footwear designs with everyday materials many would simply throw away.
After a similar, but entirely virtual project with eighth-grade students during the COVID-19 school shutdown last spring, Middle School technology teachers Todd Heinzman and Jarrad Bouchey decided to do another project this fall. Since October, both their in-school and remote seventh- and eighth-grade learners have learned about recycling and reuse of materials that many people throw away. Most of it ends up in landfills and, depending on the material, can take many years to decompose.
For example, most sneakers and other types of footwear are made with plastic-based components that can take up to 1,000 years to decompose.
After learning about the problems with decomposition, the technology students were asked to design and make various types of footwear using common, everyday materials like cardboard, string, rubber bands, duct tape, Styrofoam, and poster paper.
Most of the students have completed their designs and have submitted them in class or photos of them online. Now, students are challenged to consider if the prototype design works in terms of how they will hold up and function as intended. Will these prototypes actually be worn? No, but Heinzman said the value of the project is ultimately to heighten students’ awareness about being environmentally conscientious.
“Our hope is to create a more environmentally conscious student with this activity,” Bouchey added about the outcome.
The students liked learning about sustainability while engaging their creativity.
When asked what was the most enjoyable about the project, seventh-grader Harley Shelton said, “I enjoyed the idea of making shoes from things I was going to throw away. Also, the fact that they held up.”