NEWARK — Newark Central School District Superintendent Matt Cook said it’s an opportunity he could not pass up.
Cook is one of two finalists for the superintendent’s position for the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison Counties BOCES in central New York.
After interviews on Aug. 5, the BOCES Board of Education announced last week that Cook and Christopher DiFulvio, assistant superintendent for instructional support services at that BOCES, are the final two candidates up for consideration.
Officials of the BOCES district, which has 23 component districts and approximately 53,000 students, said the two candidates will be interviewed by “stakeholder groups from across the organization” at the end of the month.
Cook has been Newark’s superintendent since 2013, after previously serving as director of human resources at the Wayne Central School District.
“I became aware of the OCM BOCES opening earlier this spring, when I was approached by someone in the region about applying,” Cook said by email on Monday. “While the Newark CSD remains very important to me, and I’m proud of the work we continue to accomplish, I knew this was one of those positions that does not come open often and feels like a great match for my interests and skill set.”
It’s been a tumultuous time at Newark, where a former teaching assistant and local photographer, Matthew Holland, is facing child exploitation charges. Many of his alleged local victims were Newark Central School District students who went to the Board of Education in July to tell their stories. At his Newark photography studio, Holland allegedly made videos of the victims with hidden cameras while they were changing for their senior pictures.
Holland left the district last fall. He faces similar charges in West Virginia.
Some parents are dissatisfied with how the district is handling the matter and called for some members of the school board to resign, including Board President Russel Harris, along with Eric DeTaeye, Yvonne MacTaggert and Jim Miranda. Miranda has since stepped down.
Former high school principal Thomas Root also resigned earlier this month for what the district called personal reasons.