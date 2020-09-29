NEWARK — The Newark Police Department has scheduled two public forums to start the conversation on police reform, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order for communities and police agencies to have reform plans in place by next April.
The forums will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. They will be in the conference center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, 131 Drumlin Court in Newark.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms said he, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts, District Attorney Mike Calarco, and Public Defender Andy Correia will attend.
“The focus will be on the Village of Newark policing, expectations, concerns and reform,” said Thoms, adding that per Cuomo’s executive order, the topic includes all policing, and Virts may discuss broader issues.
In-person attendance is limited to village residents due to COVID-19 restrictions. Anyone can watch the forums virtually by going to global.gotomeeting.com/install/70733933789.
People can also listen by phone at (646) 749-3122. The access code is 707-393-789.
Other topics at the forum include community policing, use of force, procedural justice, de-escalation, and implicit bias awareness.
“These forums are a starting point to determine how to move forward,” Thoms said.