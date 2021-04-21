NEWARK — For many people, their only interaction with a police officer is after a car accident, during a traffic stop, or possibly an arrest.
Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms believes it doesn’t have to be that way, so he and his officers are starting a community policing initiative to be more engaged with the public. The plan came after police reform meetings in the village over the last several months.
“Instead of staying in their cars, our officers will be on the street and engage with members of the community,” Thoms said. “We want the public to see our officers as people out there trying to do their job, instead of just helping in a negative situation.”
The intent is to build on the relationships and trust from residents, business owners, students, and visitors to the village with the police department. Officers will be doing more foot patrols and public presentations on request.
Thoms said more interaction with the public can lead to information on community problems or concerns, or de-escalation of brewing situations.
“An example might be a situation between neighbors, where an officer gets them together and cooler heads are able to listen,” Thoms said.
Officers can offer tips on crime prevention for businesses and residents.
“We can suggest how they can tighten things up a bit to avoid a crime of opportunity, or improving security systems,” Thoms said. “Maybe it’s a case of having security cameras pointed in the right direction.”
Thoms is encouraging people with concerns, neighborhood issues, traffic situations, or other problems to contact the Newark PD at (315) 331-3701 or newarkpd@newarkpd.net.
“We would like to meet everybody,” he said. “We also want to show them we are human, just like everyone else.”