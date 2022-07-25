NEWARK — The village’s Downtown Revitalization planning committee is submitting seven projects to the state for funding consideration.
Whether all get funded and for how much is in the hands of the state Department of State and ultimately, Gov. Cathy Hochul, according to Mayor Jonathan Taylor, a member of the Local Planning Committee, which spent nearly four months seeking and reviewing proposals.
Taylor said the state has asked that it submit projects with a total value of no more than $15 million, noting that only $10 million is available.
At its July 13 meeting, the committee reduced the project list from nine to seven, said Taylor. The construction of a new municipal building on the canal was dropped from funding consideration. Additionally, one of two proposals to re-purpose the former Newark Hospital, called Develop Four Seasons Palace Senior Housing, was also removed from the list because developers wanted all of the project funding to come from DRI funds, Taylor said.
He believes the village has a quality list of projects for submission.
“All of the projects are really going to address those quality-of-life issues,” he said. “We were able to hit on a lot of areas. We had a lot of projects that are large investments. It’s exciting to see the dollars invested in the community.”
Taylor said the municipal building proposal is not dead, but the village will look at other alternatives to constructing a new facility. The current Municipal Building is need of significant repairs that would be better suited for a private developer, he said.
Ed Flynn, director of planing for LaBella Associates of Rochester, Newark’s DRI consultant, said funding requests for each of the projects won’t be available until a virtual meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday (July 25) that’s designed to give residents an overview of project submissions.
Here is the revised list:
• Newark Canal Side Hotel, a 60,000-square-foot, 98-room facility with a 7,000-square-foot banquet and conference center on Van Buren Street proposed by Gorham-based Chrisanntha Inc. Project cost: $18.3 million.
• Newark Health and Wellness Center, an 82,358-square-foot facility that would be built on the site of the former IEC complex. It would be built by Capstone Real Estate Development and would feature gym space, a 200-meter indoor track and space for field events, a sports-practice space, pickle ball courts, among other uses. It’s also proposed to be the new home for the Newark Community Center. Project cost: $16.7 million.
• Reawaken Coventry Commons is a project to convert 90,000 square feet of former manufacturing space on Harrison Street once used by the former Sarah Coventry company into 100 apartments. Project cost: $41 million.
• Revitalize the Canal Port calls for improvements to the village’s docking facility and park. The proposal includes an amphitheater/shelter, kayak/canoe launch and docking improvements on the north side of the canal. Taylor said this project is likely to be built in phases. Project cost: $2.6 million.
• Greene Suites, by Greene Property Management, calls for five short-term rentals totaling 2,000 square feet at 113 Maple Court with two electric charging stations. Project cost: $595,000.
• Main Street Beer Garden, proposed by Capstone Real Estate, would feature an outdoor beer garden next to a new brewery, Runway Blue, being constructed at 100 S. Main St. Project cost: $214,000.
• Resuscitate the Newark Hospital: Capstone is proposing to redevelop the former hospital into eight apartments at 112 W. Miller St. Project cost: $2.6 million.
Residents who want to attend the virtual public meeting Monday can register by going to https://bit.ly/3y4Djlp.