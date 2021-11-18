NEWARK — After a one-year hiatus, a Newark Thanksgiving tradition is back.
On Thanksgiving Day, dozens of runners and walkers will burn calories in the 5-mile Newark Turkey Day Race. The start time is 9 a.m. in front of Central Park on South Main Street. Registration and packet pickup begins at 8 a.m. at the nearby Alex Eligh Community Center.
The first 100 registrants will receive a long-sleeve cotton shirt. The race will feature electronic timing by Spirit Timing. Awards will be presented to the top age-group finishers. Wayne County Dairy Princess Gabby Taylor will be on hand to pass out chocolate milk near the finish.
For safety’s sake, the community center will be open only for restroom use. Participants are asked to leave personal belongings at home or in their vehicles. Parking is available at the community center.
The race, hosted by the Newark Cross Country Booster Club, serves as a major fundraiser for the school district’s modified and varsity teams. Previously proceeds have helped with the purchase of warm-ups for athletes and supported team trips to a national meet. This past summer, varsity runners embarked on a team bonding and training camping trip in the Adirondacks.
Reliant Credit Union is the race’s major sponsor. Several other local businesses and individuals are providing support by donating prizes for the post-race raffle. The raffle has contributed to the race’s popularity, as it is open to spectators as well as participants and includes an array of prizes ranging from gift cards and baked goods to frozen turkeys.
Advanced registration is $25, or $20 for high school students and younger. Sign up online at RunSignUp.com (search “Newark Turkey Day Race”) or at the community center the morning of the race. Registration on race day is $30.
For more information, look for the “Newark Turkey Day Race” on Facebook.