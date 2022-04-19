NEWARK — The Village Board is expected to adopt a nearly $12.4 million budget (including water and sewer funds) Tuesday, April 19 that raises the tax levy and the tax rate by less than 1%.
Under the proposed budget, the general fund budget would rise from about $6.8 million in 2022 to about $7.1 million in the 2023 fiscal year. It reflects a 296,649 increase, or 4.34%.
The tax levy — the amount to be raised by property taxes — rises to $4,446,418 in 2023, from $4,424,334 in 2022, reflecting a $22,084 increase, or 0.5%.
The tax rate would rise from $13.92 to $14.02 per assessed $1,000, a hike of about 10 cents, The tax rate falls under the state-imposed tax cap for 2023, the village said.
The village’s assessed value dipped $791,114 — from $317,729,731 in 2022 to $316,938,617 in 2023.
Under the budget, Mayor Jonathan Taylor will be paid $20,412, the same as 2022, while trustees Robert Bendix, Stuart Blodgett, Chris Burgess and Emily Howard also will be paid the same as 2022, $11,707.
A public hearing on the budget was held April 12.
Taylor was unavailable Monday.