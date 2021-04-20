NEWARK — When it meets tonight, the Village Board is set to adopt a nearly $11.8 million spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year that raises the tax levy 2.6%.
The budget includes general fund spending of $6.83 million and includes a tax rate of $13.92 per $1,000 of assessed value, a rise of about 26 cents, or 1.9%, over the 2020-21 rate of nearly $13.67.
The tax levy — the amount of money raised by taxes — is about $4.4 million, nearly $113,000 over the 2021 levy of roughly $4.3 million.
The village said the tax rate increase allowed for 2021-22 under the state’s property tax cap for Newark is 2.34%.
The village’s taxable property value rose about $2.2 million, from $315.5 million in 2021 to $317.7 million in 2022.
Under the budget, Mayor Jonathan Taylor will be paid $20,412, the same as 2021, while trustees Robert Bendix, Stuart Blodgett, Chris Burgess and Emily Howard will be paid $11,707 each. Trustee salaries did not change for the coming fiscal year.
A public hearing on the budget was held April 6.
Taylor was not available for comment Tuesday afternoon.